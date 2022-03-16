Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant says he cheated on Sara Khan when she was still in Bigg Boss house, 'got carried away'

Sara Khan and ex-husband Ali Mercchant are currently together on the reality show, Lock Upp. The two had tied the knot on Bigg Boss 4 where Sara was a contestant and Ali had entered the house as a guest. In a recent conversation with co-contestant Payal Rohatgi in the Lock Upp house, Ali talked in detail about tying the knot with Sara in Bigg Boss and what went wrong between the two. He confessed to cheating on her with a girl he had met in a Delhi club. Also read: Lock Upp: Sara Khan says Ali Mercchant cheated on her ‘multiple times', argues with him about joining the show

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Payal asked Ali about what happened between him and Sara after their much publicised wedding on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010. He said, “I was about 23 at that time. Our generation at that time, we were very kiddish, and immature. I thought it would be a great opportunity to make history as the first couple to get married on a reality show (Bigg Boss). And when two people are in love, the next step is to get married. The wedding took place and then I came out of the Bigg Boss house. Before the show, we were living in for two years. After I came out of the show, I realised there were a lot of issues between our families. Main pagal ho gaya tha (I was going mad). I couldn’t figure out what to do. When I had left the show, she was being linked up with co-contestant Ashmit Patel."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening about cheating on Sara, he further said, "Then I went to Delhi on a trip. I was in a club and I got carried away. I met a girl, we spoke over the phone. We met and I got carried away and I regretted a lot.”

Opening up about how things blew out of proportion quickly, he said, “I wanted to share with her. She was still in the show. So that girl got in touch with her maamu and they told her (Sara). So it was all out in the media. Before I could damage control, the media was there and everything started falling apart. So then we separated."

"After that, we met and she wanted to get in touch. But I was with somebody else," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Sara and Ali are not on good terms in the Lock Upp house. Sara has been frequently blaming him for entering the show while aware that she w. He has however, denied the claim and said that he has come on the show on his own merit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON