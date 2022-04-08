Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui blushes after Anjali Arora says ‘I love you’ to him, fans ask 'Saisha Shinde ka kya hoga?'

Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora have become a fan favourite couple of Lock Upp, with many of their fans addressing them as Munjali. In the upcoming episode of the show, the duo will be seen exchanging smiles and Anjali will also confess her love for Munawar. Previously, contestant Saisha Shinde also expressed her feelings for Munawar in the show. (Also Read: Lock Upp's Poonam Pandey cries on seeing Munawar Faruqui-Anjali romance: 'Wish my marriage lasted. Akeli marugi main')

In a promo clip shared by ALTBalaji on Instagram, Anjali can be heard asking Munawar if he will be visiting her in Delhi after the show. He then asks why he should come to Delhi. Anjali then asks him “pareshaan ho gaye? (are you annoyed)?” Munawar replies that he has been annoyed for a long time and jokes that he is bearing with her. Anjali then laughs and says that he doesn't have to bear with her for long. She then mouths “I love you,” at which Munawar blushes.

One fan commented, “OMG, she just proposed to him.” Another one joked, “TikToker and YouTuber cannot be together.” While one said, “They look so cute, ” another one said, “I hope this is not just for the TRP.” Another fan joked, “Saisha Shinde ka kya hoga ab (Now what will happen with Saisha Shinde)?” One fan said, “Yeh show inki shaadi kara ke he maanega (This show will surely get them married).”

Earlier, when Ankita Lokhande arrived as guest on the show, she told Anjali and Munawar how fans are loving their chemistry. She also bought them a mug with their picture and their names' hashtag “#Munjali” printed on it. (Also Read: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut is shocked at Ankita Lokhande's secret that even Vicky Jain doesn't know)

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel, debuted on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, and The Judgement Day episode in which the contestants are eliminated from the show, airs on the weekends.

