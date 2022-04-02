Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut is shocked at Ankita Lokhande's secret that even Vicky Jain doesn't know

Kangana Ranaut will be seen welcoming television actor Ankita Lokhande in the upcoming episode of her reality show Lock Upp. Ankita bought a gift for Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora, calling their bond “pavitra rishta (a pure relationship).” Ankita also revealed a secret on the show, that left Kangana and the contestants of the show shocked. (Also Read: Saisha Shinde apologizes to Kangana Ranaut after getting eliminated from Lock Upp: 'Take me back...')

AltBalaji shared a promo clip from the upcoming episode on Instagram. In the clip, Kangana can be seen welcoming Ankita Lokhande. Ankita then says, “I have come here with a motive today. The second season of my show Pavitra Rishta is coming on AltBalaji. There is this another ‘pavitra rishta (pure releationship)’ that is blooming in this lock up..” Contestant Poonam Pandey then says “Munwar and Anjali.” Ankita adds, "Both are looking cute together. I have something for them." She then gifts them a mug with their picture and their names' hashtag “#Munjali” printed on it.

Kangana then says, "Ankita we have a tradition here, that people have to reveal a secret from their lives." Ankita replies, “Okay so even Vicky doesn't know this…” Ankita's secret leaves Kangana and the other contestants in shock. Her secret will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Lock Upp.

Ankita came to the reality show to promote her upcoming show Pavitra Rishta 2, which will also star television actor Shaheer Sheikh. The first season was a reboot of the hit television show of the same name that brought Ankita and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput into the limelight as Archana and Manav, respectively.

Earlier this year, Ankita shared the trailer of the show on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “Kuch rishtey toot kar bhi tootein nahi hai. Kya Manav aur Archana phir ek honge? (Some broken relationships are not over yet. Will Manav and Archana unite once again?)."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON