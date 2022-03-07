Lock Upp's Anjali Arora reveals 'shocking' secret from her Russia visit, hopes parents don't 'judge her' for it

In an episode of Lock Upp, social media influencer Anjali Arora, who has a massive following of more than 10 million on Instagram, revealed a secret from her past. In the show, host Kangana Ranaut asked the contestants to reveal a secret from their lives, based on which, she saves them from the elimination round. (Also Read: Lock Upp: Chakrapani is evicted, an upset Kangana tells him 'You have set a wrong example in my jail')

In a video shared on AltBalaji's Instagram handle from the upcoming episode, Kangana is seen asking Anjali to reveal a secret from her past. To which Anjali replies, “In December I went to Russia and I was single. I was attracted to the receptionist of my hotel and I took 5000 rubles ( ₹2,737) from him for Saturday night. I just wanted money and I asked for it and he gave it to me and then at night we went for a party together. None of my friends know about it and I don't know how will my parents react to it."

One person made fun of Anjali's answer and said, “What a secret lol.” Another one said, “Russian TikTok story.” Another one joked, “Altbalaji please make a webseries about this Russian." While one said, “Yeh kaisa secret hua bhai? Agar details edit kar di hain is video se toh woh alag baat hai (What kind of a secret is this? If they have edited out the details from the video then it's okay).

Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel, debuted on ALTBalaji and MX Player on February 27, and The Judgement Day episode in which the contestants are eliminated from the show, airs on the weekends. In the show, 16 controversial celebrities are put together in a lock-up for months. The first elimination of the show happened on Sunday with Chakrapani's elimination.

