Lock Upp: Sara Khan, Ali Mercchant try to resolve their issues with polite chat, she says 'We were very young'

Sara Khan and ex-husband Ali Mercchant are currently in the Lock Upp house. The two were earlier at loggerheads with each other over their rough past. Now a new promo shows the two of them sitting together, politely talking to each other about how they don't have any issue with each other and they can behave maturely on the show. The two had tied the knot on Bigg Boss 4 and had split soon after. Also read: Lock Upp: Ali Mercchant says he cheated on Sara Khan when she was still in Bigg Boss house, 'got carried away'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALTBalaji shared the Lock Upp promo with the caption, "Strongest are the people who have the courage to accept their difficult past gracefully." The video shows Ali and Sara sitting on a bench and talking to each other to resolve their issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara tells Ali, “I want to forget the past and move on in my life. This tag (of their quick wedding and separation) which has been there from the last thing has really hampered me so much. I have been suffering, my parents have been suffering, everyone has suffered a lot for this reason. For me, to move ahead in future, in my personal life has been very difficult.”

As Ali agrees to what she's saying, she further talks about facing a problem, when people ask her about how she had got married on a big show like Bigg Boss. Ali also confirms facing the same issue. He says in Hindi, “since we are here on Lock Upp, let's be normal and not talk aggressively. We haven't come here to do all this.” Sara adds, "Absolutely not and I don't want to stoop down to some level."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They both agree that they were young and don't have any problem with each other at present. They decide to talk about it later, after having food.

Earlier, Ali had confessed during a conversation with Payal Rohatgi that he had cheated on Sara soon after their much publicised wedding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.