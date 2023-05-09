Love is Blind exes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson snuggle up in cozy reunion - are they seeing each other again?

Love Is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson had fans buzzing with excitement after they shared a cozy reunion nearly a year after their split. The couple first met on the hit Netflix show's second season and got married, but their marriage was short-lived, and they filed for divorce just a year later. However, in May 2023, the former couple shared a selfie on Instagram, fueling rumors that they have rekindled their romance. Love is Blind exes Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson.(Instagram: dnellruhl, nthompson513's)

Their relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, with both Danielle and Nick opening up about their struggles and challenges after their split. Despite their differences, the two attended couples therapy and worked on their relationship after the show. Danielle also revealed plans for a second wedding reception, which she hoped to have with friends and family who were unable to attend their original ceremony.

In the end, their relationship didn't work out, and they both moved on to other things. Danielle underwent trauma therapy, and Nick started a nonprofit organization, the UCAN Foundation, which provides mental health and legal help to reality TV stars. They also teamed up to clap back at Nick Viall after he seemingly dissed Nick's nonprofit organization.

Their reunion has left fans wondering if the couple has given their relationship another chance. But for now, it seems that they are taking things slow and enjoying each other's company. Only time will tell if Danielle and Nick are meant to be together, but their fans will undoubtedly be rooting for them all the way.