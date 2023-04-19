Love is Blind host Nick Lachey reveals marriage troubles with Vanessa, admits to sleeping on couch

Nick Lachey, one of the hosts of Netflix's hit dating show Love Is Blind, has recently admitted to having to sleep on the couch after arguments with his wife, Vanessa Lachey. During the season 4 reunion show, Nick joked with cast member Kwame Appiah that even in married life, sleeping on the couch "still happens." However, Vanessa's telling look made it clear that there may be trouble in paradise.

This image released by Netflix shows Nick Lachey, left, and Vanessa Lachey arriving for the season four reunion of "Love is Blind" at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16, 2023.(Adam Rose/Netflix via AP)

This revelation comes just a month after Nick's legal woes, where he was ordered to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings following an altercation with a photographer in Beverly Hills. Despite Vanessa's support, sources have revealed that she agrees Nick didn't handle the situation correctly.

But it's not all bad news for the couple. Nick recently appeared on the Today show, where he talked about the struggles of marriage and advised couples to do what works for them. The couple shares three children and has been married since 2011.

The Lacheys' personal life has been under the public eye since Nick's previous marriage to Jessica Simpson, which was documented on the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. While Simpson has stated that the show didn't negatively affect her relationship with Nick, Nick has hinted at the struggles of sharing your personal life with the world via reality television.

It remains to be seen if the Lacheys' couch-sleeping habit is a temporary issue or a sign of deeper problems. Fans of Love Is Blind will have to wait and see if the couple returns for future seasons of the show.