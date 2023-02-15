Love Is Blind: Raven Ross shares advice amid separation with SK Alagbada: 'Speak up and never ignore your gut feelings'

Since beginning of the third season of Love Is Blind, Ross Raven has experienced a range of intense emotions, particularly after her failed relationship with SK Alagbada was revealed to the world as a result of his infidelity in After the Altar. In new interviews, she gave breakup advices to the people going through the similar situation. She said ‘it’s very important to trust our gut feelings' and speak up. She also told that their breakup occurred in November, last year, after their second engagement and allegations of cheating by SK, was the most ‘challenging situation.’ (Also read: Hell's Kitchen winner Alex Belew says 'it's easier for people to remark that chefs can't cook risotto but.....')

Despite initially accepting not one, but two marriage proposals from SK on the show, the Pilates trainer's misfortune was confirmed in the latest installment, released on Feb. 10, 2023 which revealed his cheating. Raven now has some guidance, just in time for Valentine's Day, for anyone who is struggling with a difficult separation.

In a conversation with E! News, Ross said, "For people who are going through a similar situation, my biggest takeaway was: never ignore your gut feelings and speak up. I was someone who never wanted to have hard conversations, and that hasn't served me. So, it's hard to do it in the moment but you will have so many more answers. Just speak from your heart, let your guard down and don't ignore when you have a bad feeling."

After their split, Raven asserted that she and SK stayed in contact for a while because he had a significant influence on her life. Nevertheless, she like everyone else, learned of SK's alleged cheating on TikTok, eventually recognized the need to sever ties with her former partner.

She told, "Early on, totally, we were still communicating. We were completely not together, but this is a person who was a huge pillar in my life," she says. “It's hard to give up that part of yourself. But yeah, pretty early on after, I realized it does not serve me to still be in communication with him, so we've had to set that boundary and we haven't spoken” to PEOPLE. She continued further, and said, “I’ve gone on quite a few dates [since SK],” she told People in an interview. “Actually, the guy that I’m dating now sent me a message on Instagram. It’s relatively new. But it’s going well, so knock on wood”, she concluded.

