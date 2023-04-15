Love Is Blind's Kwame Appiah takes the critics in stride, finds love anyway

Love Is Blind star Kwame Appiah is no stranger to criticism. Despite not being the season four villain, the reality TV contestant has faced backlash for his on-screen behavior, leaving viewers with more questions than answers. However, Kwame isn't letting the naysayers get him down. In a recent interview, he reflects on his journey on the show and addresses some of the criticism he has received.

Love is Blind's Kwame Appiah.

Kwame's appearance on Love Is Blind was a bit of a surprise to him. "I never thought I’d want to do something like that," he tells Vulture. However, he saw it as an opportunity to figure out what he wanted in a relationship and what was holding him back. "I wanted to connect with 15 really accomplished, really successful, really driven people," he says.

From the beginning, Kwame had his sights set on Micah Lussier. However, after their relationship ended, he began to develop a connection with Chelsea Griffin. Despite some on-screen tensions, the two ended the series married and seem to be going strong today. Kwame reveals that those tensions were due to having the hard conversations in front of the cameras, but that they were never due to lack of love.

When it comes to the criticism he has faced, Kwame takes it in stride. He acknowledges that he was a little too honest about his feelings and hesitations on the show, but he has no regrets. "I didn’t hold back throughout the entire experience. I told my truth," he says. He also addresses the Mexico scene, where he and Micah had a flirtatious conversation in front of their respective intendeds. "It was dumb, it was immature, and I let my ego get the best of me there," he admits.

Despite the criticism, Kwame remains positive about his experience on Love Is Blind. He believes that the show helped him to learn more about himself and what he wants in a relationship. "I’m not here to be on TV. I’m here to find my person," he says.

Kwame's journey on Love Is Blind may not have been perfect, but he is proud of how it turned out. He hopes that viewers will see the real him and understand that he was just being honest about his feelings. "I want people to know that I’m not perfect, but I’m here for the right reasons," he says. With a positive attitude and a newfound understanding of himself, Kwame is ready for whatever comes his way next.

