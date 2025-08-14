Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: When and where to watch the special episode

The summer’s hottest reality TV show is not over yet. Love Island USA Season 7 may have crowned its winners on July 13, but the reunion special, which will be airing this August, promises to bring back the cast together for a night of explosive drama, surprise appearances, and long-awaited confrontations. Love Island USA Season 7 reunion set to drop this August.(Instagram/ Love Island USA)

Winners return to settle scores

According to a People report, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales walked away with the $100,000 prize last month, but according to the couple, they still have unfinished business, including calling out fellow Islander Zak K.

Bryan revealed they want to address the Zak K situation, while Amaya hinted that “certain conversations” are going to be had during the reunion.

A star-powered hosting duo

The special will be hosted by Love Island USA’s Ariana Madix alongside Bravo’s reunion king, Andy Cohen, The Hollywood Reporter stated. On filming day, Cohen teased fans on Instagram.

Cohen shared a picture featuring Madix and him and he captioned, “There’s been a re-coupling! Don’t miss the Love Island Reunion!”

Who will be at Love Island USA Season 7?

While the official attendance list remains under wraps until air date, fans spotted several familiar faces outside the New York City studio, including Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe, Pepe Carcia-Gonzalez & Iris Kendall, Huda Mustafa & Chris Seeley.

Hannah Fields, Andreina Santos, Belle-A Walker, Jeremiah Brown, TJ Palma, Austin Shepard, and Casa Amor will be in attendance and crew members Bryan, Chris, Elan Bibas, JD Dodard, Zac Woodworth will also be attending, the People report added.

One notable absence will be Cierra Ortega, who confirmed in a TikTok video that she will not be attending the event.

What to expect from Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion

With fresh memories of weeks full of romance, heartbreak, shocking dumpings, and recouplings, the reunion will take us back to some of Season 7's most intense moments. We can't wait for all the drama, emotional confessions, and potential for surprise relationship rekindling.

Also read: Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: Nicolas, Olandria and others arrive as filming begins in New York | Videos

Where to watch Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion

The Love Island USA Season 7 Reunion will stream live Sunday, August 25 at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET, only on Peacock. All previous episodes are available to stream now.

FAQs

Q: When is the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion airing?

A: Sunday, Aug. 25, 2025, at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Peacock.

Q: Who is hosting the reunion?

A: Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen.

Q: Will all cast members be there?

A: Most main villa and Casa Amor Islanders are attending, though Cierra Ortega will not.

Q: Where can I watch past episodes?

A: All episodes of Season 7 are available on Peacock.

Q: Will the reunion be live?

A: No, it was pre-recorded on Aug. 12, 2025, in New York City.