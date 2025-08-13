Social Security payments on August 13: Who will receive up to $5,108 today?

The Social Security Administration (SSA) is scheduled to distribute its next round of regular payments on Wednesday (August 13). Beneficiaries can receive amounts up to $5,108 if they meet all specified eligibility criteria. Those who also receive Supplemental Security Income will receive two payments this month due to the way the payment calendar is structured. Social Security payments for Augusts will be rolled out today

Eligibility criteria

In order to receive the maximum security amount of $5,108, beneficiaries must meet the following criteria:

• Worked and paid into Social Security for at least 35 years

• Reached the maximum taxable income limit in most of those years

• Waited until age 70 to start receiving benefits

Those receiving lower payments may be facing the issue due to differences in earnings history and claiming age. You can go on the My Social Security online platform to check your current benefit estimate, next due date, and earnings and contribution history.

“The monthly maximum Federal amounts for 2025 are $967 for an eligible individual, $1,450 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $484 for an essential person,” reads the official SSA website.

“In general, monthly amounts for the next year are determined by increasing the unrounded annual amounts for the current year by the COLA effective for January of the next year. The new unrounded amounts are then each divided by 12, and the resulting amounts are rounded down to the next lower multiple of $1.”

Payment schedule

For those beneficiaries who solely receive social security benefits, payments are rolled out depending on their birthdate, as determined by the SSA’s official calendar. This process is undertaken over the last three Wednesdays of the month.

• For those born from the 1st to the 10th of any month, payments are given on the second Wednesday, i.e., August 13

• For those born from the 11th to the 20th of any month, payments are given on the third Wednesday, i.e., August 20

• For those born from the 21st to the 31st of any month, payments are given on the fourth Wednesday, i.e., August 27

How will I receive my payment?

Direct deposits are usually transferred faster than paper checks since their mailing period consumes time. Beneficiaries must update their calendars and make sure their details are updated to receive payments on time.

The SSA usually requests that people allow three days, following which they can reach out for assistance in case their payment hasn’t arrived. In need of redressal, visit your nearest SSA office or call 1-800-772-1213.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta