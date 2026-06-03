Love Island USA season 8 filming locations revealed as the show returns to Fiji

Love Island USA is renewed for season 8 in its classic format, where it will follow a new group of singles in a luxury villa by the beach. The Peacock dating series has returned to Fiji. The new season begins on June 2.

The show is back in Fiji

Love Island USA is back for Season 8 on June 2.(Instagram/ @loveislandusa)

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The new season is being filmed on Viti Levu, Fiji, in a custom-built beachfront villa. The property reportedly sits close to the beach and has sweeping ocean views and mountains in the distance. The Islanders will live together in close quarters and stay cut off from the outside world, while the cameras will record them nearly 24/7.

The villa will feature expansive and beautiful ocean views of the South Pacific, with mountains in the distance. The villa is located just a walk away from the beach. The settings match the show’s long-running style of placing contestants in a sealed-off resort where every conversation can become part of the game.

How the show has moved around

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{{^usCountry}} Love Island USA has filmed in several different places over the years. It's season 4 was filmed at Dos Pueblos Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, and season 3 was shot at Water Falling Estate in Nīnole, Hawaii. The season 2 took place on the rooftop of The Cromwell in Las Vegas because of the pandemic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Love Island USA has filmed in several different places over the years. It's season 4 was filmed at Dos Pueblos Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, and season 3 was shot at Water Falling Estate in Nīnole, Hawaii. The season 2 took place on the rooftop of The Cromwell in Las Vegas because of the pandemic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With the seasons 1, 5, 6, and 7 also filmed there, Fiji has become the show’s main home. The isolated island location gives the series its summery and tropical feel, creating an all-or-nothing atmosphere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the seasons 1, 5, 6, and 7 also filmed there, Fiji has become the show’s main home. The isolated island location gives the series its summery and tropical feel, creating an all-or-nothing atmosphere. {{/usCountry}}

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Fans are already discussing the location on social media. On Reddit’s r/LoveIslandUSA, one user wrote, “Fiji is the real star every season.” “The villa in Fiji makes the drama feel even bigger,” another X user posted.

For now, season 8 keeps the franchise in the setting fans know best. The villa, the beach, and the isolation remain central to the show’s formula.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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