When is Love Island USA Season 8 airing? Premier time, where to watch new episodes, cast and other details

Love Island can be seen on Peacock. As per Yahoo Entertainment, a Peacock subscription starts at $10.99 per month for an ad-supported plan. For $17 per month, you can upgrade to an ad-free Premium Plus plan. New episodes of the after-show, Love Island Aftersun which is hosted by Summer House star Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa will drop every Saturday on Peacock.

Season 8 of Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, June 2, at 9pm ET/6pm PT, exclusively on Peacock. The first week will have new episodes every single day and from the second week onward, episodes will drop Thursday through Tuesday each week. Wednesdays are the only day off.

One of the steamiest reality shows, Love Island USA is back for its eighth season, bringing a new group of singles to Fiji for six weeks of romance , drama and competition. Hosted by Ariana Madix, the reality dating series starts on June 2 with contestants hoping to find love and compete for the $100,000 prize.

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Who is in the Season 8 cast and who was removed? Before getting to who is in the villa, there is one notable absence. Contestant Vasana Montgomery of Beaverton, Oregon was removed from the show ahead of the premiere after a video of her appearing to use a racist slur while rapping went viral over the weekend. This follows a similar situation in Season 7, when two islanders were pulled from the villa due to past online activity involving racial slurs.

So, now the confirmed cast heading into the villa for Season 8, includes Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Bryce Dettloff, Gabriel Vasconcelos, KC Chandler, Kenzie Annis, Melanie Moreno, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum and Zach Georgiou.

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The show has message for the fans Ahead of the premiere, the show put out a public statement encouraging viewers to keep things positive this summer. "The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community. We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected," the official Love Island USA account posted on May 27.

“This is a space for fun, not negativity, so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is ‘LOVE’ Island.”

Love Island USA has grown into one of the biggest reality dating shows on television. According to The New York Times, Season 7 generated more than 18.4 billion minutes of viewing on Peacock.

The series follows a group of singles living together in a villa, where they must form couples to avoid being dumped from the competition. Cameras capture their lives around the clock as they take part in challenges, dates and relationship tests. Viewers also play a role through public voting to decide which contestants remain in the villa.