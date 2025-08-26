Love Island USA: All that has happened with Season 7 cast members since finale

The sun has set on Love Island USA Season 7, but the cast is not fading from view just yet. After weeks in Fiji, the Islanders have stepped back into real life - and plenty has happened since the July 13 finale. According to US Magazine, host Ariana Madix announced that Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales walked away with the $100,000 prize, winning over viewers who voted them the strongest couple. Fans cheered, but the end of the season only opened the door for fresh drama. Love Island USA Season 7 (Love Island USA)

To keep the buzz alive, Ariana teamed up with Andy Cohen to film a reunion special on August 12. Andy gave fans a peek behind the scenes on Instagram Stories, joking during a late-night dinner break: “Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke. We are on dinner break. It is 9:45 p.m. We are going back in there soon. This reunion, it is good.” He later confirmed cameras stopped rolling around 11 p.m., reveals US Magazine.

Family moments and new rumors

Before the Islanders flew home, family visits brought some emotional reunions. Huda Mustafa saw her sisters in Fiji but had to wait until July 20 to hug her five-year-old daughter, Arleigh. “We needed these hugs. Happiest girls in the world,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Since then, Huda has sparked new headlines after being spotted in London with Too Hot to Handle alum Louis Russell. Matching black outfits at the July 31 Los Angeles premiere of Weapons only fueled speculation. Neither has addressed the chatter, but fans expect questions at the reunion.

Exits and returns

Cierra Ortega faced her own fallout after old posts resurfaced while she was in the villa. As per US Magazine, she left the show early and later confirmed on TikTok she would not attend the reunion. “At this point in time, I will not be at the reunion,” she said on July 27, explaining she’s focusing on closing this chapter. She admitted mistakes but also called the experience “amazing in so many great ways.”

Amaya and Bryan, for now, remain together. “Honestly, I’m so happy to be here with her,” Bryan told the Today show on July 15. Amaya added with a laugh, “I’m also a bad actress and a bad liar - I think people would be able to catch on quickly.” They were last seen holding hands in New York on August 14.

Trouble brewing?

Not every couple is smooth sailing. Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia turned heads after being photographed at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event, but fans noticed they unfollowed each other on Instagram days before the reunion. Amaya and Bryan also sparked speculation when they briefly unfollowed one another, with Amaya later posting cryptic TikToks about resilience and friendship.

And while love lives keep shifting, Ariana Madix is adding a new project. NBC confirmed she will guest-star in St. Denis Medical season 2 as Dr. Emerson, a role Ariana said she “can’t wait” to play.

The reunion special premieres August 25 on Peacock, where fans will finally see who is still together - and who is not.

FAQs:

Who won Love Island USA season 7?

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won the finale and split $100,000.

When is the reunion special airing?

It airs on Peacock on August 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

Are Amaya and Bryan still together?

They say yes, though recent social media activity has raised questions.

Why isn’t Cierra Ortega at the reunion?

She confirmed on TikTok that she chose not to attend after her early exit.

What new project is Ariana Madix working on?

She will appear in season 2 of NBC’s St. Denis Medical.