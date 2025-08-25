Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: Release date, where to watch, hosts and more

Fans of Love Island USA have reason to celebrate as the Season 7 reunion is set to air on Monday, August 25. The special episode promises drama, romance, and behind-the-scenes moments from one of Peacock’s most-watched original shows. Here is everything you need to know about the show. Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: The episode will air on August 25.(X/Love Island USA)

Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: When and where to watch

According to USA Today, the reunion will begin at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will be available exclusively on Peacock in the United States. For viewers outside the US, streaming is possible using a VPN, which allows access to Peacock from anywhere in the world.

This reunion episode was filmed in New York City and is hosted by Ariana Madix, alongside Bravo talk show host Andy Cohen. Both co-hosts will bring the islanders together to relive the summer’s biggest moments, with many seeing each other for the first time since their journey ended in the villa.

International viewers can watch the reunion on local streaming platforms, though release dates vary. In Canada, it will stream on Crave from August 25. In New Zealand, it is expected to premiere on TVNZ+ in early October. UK fans will eventually be able to watch on ITVX, while Stan will air the reunion in Australia, likely in mid-September, website Cinema Blend reported.

Love Island USA Season 7 reunion: What to expect from the episode

Fans can expect discussions about major events from Season 7, including the dramatic Hurricane Huda romance, the chaos of Casa Amor, and surprising new couples like the fan-favorite Nicolandria, Cinema Blend reported. The reunion will also show unedited footage of the infamous Heart Rate Challenge, offering viewers a closer look at moments that caused a stir both in and out of the villa.

The public’s winning couple, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, will appear alongside the runners-up and other popular islanders. However, Cierra Ortega and Yulissa Escobar will not appear, following their removal from the show due to old, controversial social media posts.

FAQs

Q1: Is there a Love Island Season 7 in the USA?

Yes, Love Island USA Season 7 aired earlier this year.

Q2: Where can I watch the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion?

In the US, you can watch the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion exclusively on Peacock. A subscription is required, starting at $10.99 per month.

The Season 7 reunion airs on Monday, August 25, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on Peacock. International viewers can use a VPN to stream if Peacock is not available in their country.

Q4: Who is still together from Love Island USA Season 7?

The winning couple, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, are together.