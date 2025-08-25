Mingus Reedus, son of Norman Reedus, pleads not guilty to alleged assault and harassment charges

Mingus Reedus, son of actor Norman Reedus and supermodel Helena Christensen, is facing multiple charges following his arrest in Manhattan on Saturday, TMZ reports. Mingus Reedus has been charged with reckless physical injury and aggravated harassment following his arrest in Manhattan.(Instagram)

According to the court records, the 25-year-old appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Saturday evening and was charged with reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment, and second-degree harassment, as reported by the news outlet.

Mingus Reedus arrested in Manhattan

According to reports by TMZ, Mingus had been arrested for third-degree assault and obstruction of breathing after police were called to a Manhattan apartment where a 33-year-old woman, reportedly his girlfriend, was allegedly assaulted.

According to police, the victim was reportedly punched, choked, and slammed to the ground before officers arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. Mingus's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, claimed that Mingus called law enforcement after the woman reportedly took sleeping pills in an attempt to end her life, and that the couple had ended their five-month relationship before the incident, as reported by TMZ.

Court appearance and past legal issues

Mingus pleaded not guilty to all charges during his court appearance. Chaudhry told the news outlet that the fact her client is facing “misdemeanors or lesser charges speaks volumes,” pointing out that the judge decided to release Mingus on his own recognizance without bail or supervision. She emphasized that her client is presumed innocent and said, “As the facts emerge, his innocence will become clear”.

A woman identifying herself as Mingus’ girlfriend was seen leaving the 10th Precinct after his arrest. She told reporters the situation was a "misunderstanding."

This is not the first time Mingus has faced legal trouble. He was arrested in 2021 for allegedly assaulting a woman during New York City’s San Gennaro festival and later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in March 2022.

Mingus Reedus has to go back to court on Tuesday to continue the case. His famous parents’ representatives have not replied to requests for comments after his arrest.

