Mingus Reedus, son of Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, arrested for alleged assault in NYC

Mingus Reedus, the 25-year-old son of actors Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, was arrested in New York City on Saturday, August 23, for alleged assault, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) stated. Mingus Reedus was arrested on charges of assault by the New York Police Department(Instagram)

The NYPD confirmed to People magazine that the model was taken into custody near 16th Street and 8th Avenue at around 8:40 AM local time. He has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault.

Also Read: Exclusive interview | The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon's Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride talk about their return for Season 2

Victim sustains minor injuries

Authorities reported that when they arrived at the scene, they found a 33-year-old woman with minor injuries to her neck and leg. Emergency Medical Services transported her to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was listed in stable condition, the NYPD added.

“Mingus was taken into custody, and the investigation remains ongoing,” the NYPD said in a statement to People. Representatives for Mingus are yet to respond.

Also Read: The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 to air in September; watch teaser here

Past legal issues highlighted

This is not the first time when Mingus has faced legal issues. In September 2021, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 24-year-old woman during New York City’s San Gennaro festival. Police said the woman had been punched in the face following a verbal confrontation and was treated at Downtown Hospital in stable condition.

During that time, Mingus told The New York Daily News that the woman and her friends had confronted him and his friends first. In March 2022, he accepted a plea deal for the lesser charge of disorderly conduct. His attorney, Isabelle Kirshner, previously described the 2021 charges as “baseless,” stating that Mingus “was the victim in this incident.”

Mingus was born in 1999 to Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen, who met in 1998 through a mutual friend. The couple dated for five years before splitting in 2003. The young model has occasionally appeared with his father, including at Norman Reedus’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2022.

The NYPD investigation into the latest incident is ongoing, and authorities have not released further details.

FAQs

Who is Mingus Reedus?

Mingus Reedus is the 25-year-old son of actors Norman Reedus and Helena Christensen.

What charges is he facing?

He has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault in New York City.

Has he faced legal trouble before?

Yes, in September 2021, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman at the San Gennaro festival in NYC and later accepted a plea deal for disorderly conduct.