Deepika Padukone deserves to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Freida Pinto says it shouldn't cause ‘endless debate’

Actor Deepika Padukone was named one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. The actor became the first Indian actress to get the honour. Now actor Freida Pinto, of Slumdog Millionaire fame, has reacted to the news and defended the recognition that Deepika has received. Freida Pinto congratulated Deepika Padukone for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What Freida said about Deepika

Freida took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “To my fellow South Asians- Let’s celebrate our own and not bring them down please. News like this should make us feel proud to see a hardworking, talented Indian woman of substance being celebrated on a global platform. This topic doesn’t need to lend itself to endless debate. Congratulations Deepika, you deserve the recognition!”

About the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Deepika was named one of the honorees for the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the list live, placing Deepika alongside international icons such as Demi Moore, Rachel McAdams, Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, and Stanley Tucci.

On Thursday, Deepika took to Instagram Stories to react to the achievement. She expressed her emotion in one word, “Gratitude...”

Deepika is the first Indian actress to get the honour. Before this, the class of Hollywood Walk of Fame, in 1960, included an Indian name for the first time before 2025. The name was Sabu Dastagir, who was the son of an elephant mahout who was selected by American filmmaker Robert Flaherty for his 1937 film, Elephant Boy, based on a Rudyard Kipling book. Previously, Mindy Kaling became the first South Asian woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She will be next seen in Atlee's film with Allu Arjun.