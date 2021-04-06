Madhuri Dixit brings back memories of Ek Do Teen with Shakti Mohan in tow, watch

Madhuri Dixit revisited one of her hit 90s songs, Ek Do Teen, on the sets of Dance Deewane. The actor, who is a judge on the dance reality show, was seen recreating the choreography with dancers Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak, and fellow judge Tushar Kalia between a shot.

The actor shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Ek do teen," adding a dancing emoji and tagging Shakti, Tushar and Punit. Fans took to the comments section and showered her with heart emojis.

Ek Do Teen was a part of Madhuri's 1988 movie Tezaab. The movie also starred Anil Kapoor. The song was choreographed by the late Saroj Khan, which earned her several acclaims. The song was later remade for Baaghi 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez. It was not well-received.

Previously, Madhuri shared videos dancing with veteran actors Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen, who were guests on the dance show. Madhuri danced to Teesri Kasam's Paan Khaye Saiyan Hamarao with Waheeda, Mungda from Inkaar with Helen and Achha To Hum Chalte Hain from Aan Milo Sajna with Asha.

In between the shoot of the episodes, Madhuri squeezed in a quick vacation with her family. The actor and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, were seen unwinding in the Maldives. The actor has been sharing videos and photos from her getaway. The couple enjoyed a candlelit dinner and speedboat ride during their stay at the island.

The dance show was recently in the news after 18 crew members were tested positive for Covid-19. FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) general secretary Ashok Dubey spoke to a leading daily and deemed the turn of events 'unfortunate.' "This show always does a pre-test with the cast and crew and hence they had some time to rush in a new crew. Their next shoot is on April 5 and a pre-test will again be done. Only those who are COVID negative are allowed and hereafter too the same procedure will be adopted," he said.