Madhuri Dixit was in the Maldives.
Madhuri Dixit goes snorkelling and binges on 'cheat meal' in the Maldives, but is concerned about Mumbai. Watch

  • Actor Madhuri Dixit on Sunday shared a video after a snorkelling session in the Maldives. The actor and her family have since returned to Mumbai.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 12:56 PM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit and her family returned to Mumbai on Monday after holidaying in the Maldives amid rising Covid-19 cases back home. On Sunday, she had shared a video after snorkelling session in the tropical nation.

Madhuri and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, left for the island destination, shortly after it was reported that 18 crew members on the dance reality show Dance Deewane, on which Madhuri appears as one of the judges, had tested positive for Covid-19.

In an Instagram video on Sunday, the actor said that she had recently returned from a snorkelling session, and had a 'mask face' because of the marks that her gear had left on her face. She said, "I hope everybody in Mumbai is doing well. Stay safe, sanitise, do not meet to many people, wear your masks... and, you know, do well."


Madhuri also posted pictures of her 'cheat meal', which included a pizza, a burger, and a side of fries. "Sunday mood," she wrote on the post, shared on Instagram Stories.

Madhuri has been sharing regular updates from the Maldives. Over the weekend, she took in the 'magnificence of mother nature' as she posed for a photo. Previously, she'd shared pictures of a romantic candlelit dinner with Dr Nene, and of her speedboat ride.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit awed by 'magnificence of mother nature' in the Maldives, but fans are in awe of her. See new pics

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic struck Bollywood last month, when several stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, and R Madhavan tested positive. A many as 18 crew members of Madhuri's Dance Deewane were also said to have tested positive for the virus. Since then, actors Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Govinda, and others have also announced that they've tested positive.

India registered over 1 lakh new cases on Sunday -- the highest yet --, as many state governments implement new plans to curb the spike, amid mass vaccination drives across the country.

Madhuri Dixit is vacationing in the Maldives with husband Dr Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit is bringing in the hotness at her Maldives vacation.
