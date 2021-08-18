Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Madhuri Dixit, Dance Deewane crew couldn't help but cry at this performance about man's love for his dog. Watch

Watching a performance portraying the bond between a beggar and his dog, judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and show host Bharti Singh got emotional. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit, Bharti Singh wipe their tears as they watch a performance on Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia got emotional as they watched a performance on their dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. Not just the show judges, even show host Bharti Singh was seen wiping her tears after watching the performance from the 'love special' episode of the show.

The official Twitter handle of Colors shared the video online. It opens with a performance of Dance Deewane 3 contestants Rupesh Soni and Saddam Shaikh. Through their performance, the contestants portray the relationship of a beggar and his dog. The video shows their struggle for survival, their care and concern for each other and a lot more about their relationship.

The 'love special' episode, that will be aired over the weekend, will also feature former Bigg Boss 13 contestants and rumoured couple, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. In an earlier promo, Shehnaaz was seen performing a romantic dance with contestants Piyush Gurbhele on Pehli Nazar Mein from Race. Piyush even teased Sidharth while dancing with Shehnaaz and the actor pretended to be jealous.

Last week, Madhuri Dixit got teary-eyed on the show after listening to the widow of a soldier who died in the Pulwama attack. The army widow recalled the moment she was informed about her husband's death. Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu, who was present for the Independence Day special episode, also got emotional.

Also read: Tanuj reveals ex Akshara's reason for not defending him in leaked pic scandal

Last seen in Kalank in 2019, Madhuri will soon make her digital debut with Netflix drama Finding Anamika. Its plot revolves around the story of a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Topics
dance deewane madhuri dixit bharti singh

