Madhuri Dixit impresses Rohit Shetty with her 'Singham thumka' on Dance Deewane 3, watch

Madhuri Dixit left Rohit Shetty impressed in a new video from the sets of Dance Deewane 3. The director, who is also the host of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, is set to appear on the latest episode of the dance reality show as a guest.

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit shared a clip from the sets in which Rohit Shetty was seen preparing to fake-punch a contestant. However, Madhuri stopped him and decided to defend herself with a 'thumka'. The impact of her thumka made the contestant do a backflip and fall to the ground. The filmmaker looked impressed with her act. The video featured the title track of Singham.

Madhuri shared the video with the caption, "Singham" along with an emoji of a lion. Rohit took to the comments section and dropped numerous siren and fire emojis. Fans also showered the video with love in the comments section using fire, heart, and heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier this month, Madhuri had shared a couple of pictures from an outing in which she was seen posing in front of her car with her arms folded. She shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "This would pass for a shot from a Rohit Shetty film (laughing and fire emoji) No?" Rohit had commented, "Definitely mam! Sirf car change karni padegi (we just have to change the car)."

As for the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3, Rohit isn't the only special guest this weekend. The show is also hosting Anil Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. While Colors TV has been sharing glimpses of the new episode on social media, a video revealed that Madhuri stepped forward on behalf of the Dance Deewane team to help actor Shagufta Ali, who's battling a financial crunch due to her ill health and lack of work. The video showed Shagufta receive an aid of ₹5 lakhs from the team.