Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi groove to Ek Do Teen on Dance Deewane 3 sets, watch

Days after she danced with Shakti Mohan on Ek Do Teen, Madhuri Dixit has now grooved to her popular number with Nora Fatehi, who also visited sets of Dance Deewane 3.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Madhuri and Nora Fatehi dance to Ek Do Teen.

Actor Madhuri Dixit grooved to her popular dance number Ek Do Teen on the sets of her dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3, and shared a video of it on her Instagram page. Nora Fatehi, who was visiting the sets as a guest on the show, also matched steps with the dance diva.

Madhuri shared the video and simply wrote, "Ek do teen," alongside an emoji. While Madhuri wore a pink lehenga, Nora sported a shimmery dress. Madhuri has been on the judges' panel of the show for all of its three seasons.

Madhuri could also be seen learning the hook step of Nora's famous song, Dilbar, in a video from the sets of the show. In the video, Nora broke down the choreography and helped Madhuri learn it. After observing Nora, Madhuri tried it herself a few times before she combined the hand movements and performed it. An excited Nora cheered Madhuri on as she performed the step.

Madhuri is a judge on the show with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Every week, the show hosts a celebrity guest. Last week, dancers Shakti Mohan and Punit Pathak were welcomed.

A few weeks ago, the show also hosted yesteryear stars Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen.

