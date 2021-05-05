Mahekk Chahal says she chose to walk away from Ashmit Patel because he wasn't the 'right person'

Actor-model Mahekk Chahal, who finished as the runner-up on Bigg Boss 5, has spoken about her breakup with Ashmit Patel. She said that after living with someone, you realise who they really are, and she discovered that Ashmit wasn't the 'right person' for her.

In an interview, she said that to recover from the breakup, she moved base to Goa during the pandemic, and that she wouldn't have done so had the split not happened.

Asked if she blames herself for the relationship not working out, she told a leading daily, "Not at all. I chose to walk off. When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her. I don't think that Ashmit was the right person for me."

She continued, "My friends and family stood by me. I shared my issues with them. I was in Goa for a year. Owing to the lockdown, I would come down to Mumbai only if required. I spent a lot of time with nature in Goa; nature has a calming, soothing and healing influence on me. Time heals everything and this time was no exception. It was not easy as there was no work during Covid; so your mind tends to keep thinking the same thing. But I have finally healed myself."

Ashmit and Mahekk got engaged in 2017. She announced their separation in early 2020. They'd participated in separate seasons of Bigg Boss, and finished as the first and second runners-up.

Mahekk made her film debut in Nayee Padosan, and has also been seen in Wanted. Ashmit made her film debut with Inteha, directed by Vikram Bhatt. He has also appeared in Murder, and has hosted the reality television series Superdude.