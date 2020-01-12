e-paper
Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Maheck Chahal calls off engagement with Ashmit Patel, says 'I left him, I had to take that step'

Maheck Chahal calls off engagement with Ashmit Patel, says ‘I left him, I had to take that step’

After being in a relationship for five years, Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal have called it quits. Maheck revealed that it was her decision to end the engagement with Ashmit.

Jan 12, 2020 18:24 IST
Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal, who got engaged in 2017, are no longer together.
Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal, who got engaged in 2017, have parted ways. The two actors confirmed the news of their break-up to The Times Of India.

Maheck told the newspaper that it was she who ended their five-year-long relationship. “I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out,” she said. Ashmit, too, admitted that they had called it quits but refused to divulge any further details. “It’s true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment,” he said.

According to a source, it has been a few months since Ashmit and Maheck broke up. “They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding. Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways,” the insider revealed.

In August 2017, Ashmit popped the question to Maheck at a restaurant, while they were on a romantic holiday in Spain. In an interview with Bombay Times, Maheck had said that she had not seen Ashmit’s proposal coming at all. She said, “I was so surprised, that I laughed out loud. Since we were not sure which finger - right or left - the ring should be worn on, we paused for a while. He then went down on his knees and the entire restaurant cheered for us. It was a very romantic proposal.”

Ashmit and Maheck had announced their engagement by sharing pictures of the proposal on Instagram, but the posts have now been deleted.

Ashmit, who made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Inteha in 2003, has appeared in a number of films including Murder, Dil Diya Hai and Fight Club. He was the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 4. Maheck, meanwhile, was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 5. She has acted in films such as Nayee Padosan and Wanted.

