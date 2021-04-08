Home / Entertainment / Tv / Mahhi Vij has emotional reunion with daughter Tara after leaving her alone for first time, Jay Bhanushali shares video
Mahhi Vij has emotional reunion with daughter Tara after leaving her alone for first time, Jay Bhanushali shares video

After making fans emotional with a video of Tara crying as she was separated from her mother Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali shared a cute video of their reunion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Mahhi Vij was excited to see her daughter Tara on returning from Delhi.

Mahhi Vij had an emotional reunion with her daughter, Tara, on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Mahhi flew to Delhi for her first outdoor shoot in several months and little Tara could not stop crying at the airport.

Her husband Jay Bhanushali posted a video of Mahhi excitedly hugging Tara after returning home and hoped to make fans smile with it. He had earlier posted a clip of the baby crying as she was separated from her mother.

“I guess my last post made lot of people emotional so posting this video to get a smile on your face. After shooting full night in delhi @mahhivij took the first flight and she is back home to be with @tarajaymahhi,” he wrote.

Earlier, Jay shared a video of Tara bursting into tears while seeing off Mahhi at the Mumbai airport, and said that a father can never replace a mother in a child’s life. “After almost 2 years of @tarajaymahhi coming in our life.. @mahhivij was traveling outdoor for shoot without the baby..today I realized mother is a mother and chahe Kitna bhi karlo father can't take mother place...tara cried a lot today #motherdaughter #mother #motherlove #babygirl #babylove #babiesofinstagram,” he wrote.

Also read: Hansal Mehta blasts Twitter user who accused him of choosing 'politics' over son after Covid-19 vaccine remark

Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011 and Tara was born in 2019. They are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer.

Last year, in October, Mahhi expressed her desire to expand her family and urged fans to persuade Jay to have another baby. She said that he was ‘just refusing’ her requests.

“Guys, go to Jay’s account and in the comments section, please tell him that I want another child. He is just refusing. It is lockdown and I am getting very bored. I need another child. This one is all grown up (turns the camera towards Tara and calls out to her) and she doesn’t listen to me,” Mahhi had said in a video shared on Instagram stories. Last month, during an Ask Me Anything session, she revealed that she is not pregnant.

