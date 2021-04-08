Hansal Mehta blasts Twitter user who accused him of choosing 'politics' over son after Covid-19 vaccine remark

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta did not take kindly to a Twitter user who accused him of prioritising ‘politics’ over his son, Pallava. Hansal had earlier questioned the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine ‘(not) to those who want it, but to those who need it’, and shared a picture of his 25-year-old son with Down syndrome.

A Twitter user criticised Hansal and accused him of doing ‘politics’ over the issue. “Dear Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maharashtra and Mr. @mehtahansal Pallava was eleigible for vaccination in the very first round when it all started as ‘Down Syndrome’ is a disease lowering the immunity and all such cases were included. But bete ki life ya (son’s life or) politics. Tough one,” the user wrote in response to Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi’s tweet on the matter.

Hansal asked the Twitter user to ‘do some research’ before 'trolling' him. “Downs Syndrome is not a disease. Do some research. Take some time off from trolling. And understand the context of my question first before providing your parroted answers,” he wrote.

Downs Syndrome is not a disease. Do some research. Take some time off from trolling. And understand the context of my question first before providing your parroted answers. https://t.co/NT9IDWvnj8 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 8, 2021





On Wednesday, Hansal shared a picture of Pallava, and revealed that he suffered from a serious respiratory failure a few years ago, which almost claimed his life. “My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?” the filmmaker wrote on Twitter.

My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it? pic.twitter.com/zG5wuIa2t1 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 7, 2021

Also see | Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra turns Joaquin Phoenix's in deepfake video: ‘They laugh at me because I am different’

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and chief ministers of several states have appealed to the central government to open vaccination for all people above 18. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in the health ministry’s briefing on Tuesday said, “The aim is not to administer the vaccine to those who want it, but to those who need it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON