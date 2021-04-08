IND USA
Raj Kundra's face is superimposed on Joaquin Phoenix's body in a new deepfake video.
Raj Kundra's face is superimposed on Joaquin Phoenix's body in a new deepfake video.
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra turns Joaquin Phoenix's in deepfake video: ‘They laugh at me because I am different’

  • Raj Kundra shared a deepfake video, in which he inserted himself into scenes from Joker, superimposing his face onto the body of Joaquin Phoenix.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 08:42 AM IST

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, used an app to digitally stitch his face onto the body of Hollywood star Joaquin Phoenix. Raj took to Instagram to share a new deepfake video, in which he inserted himself into scenes from Joker.

“They laugh at me because I am different. I laugh at them because they are all the same. #joker #gratitude #rajmantra #rajfuntra,” he wrote in his caption.

In the past, Raj has shared entertaining deepfake videos, inserting himself into scenes from A Flying Jatt, Aquaman, The Avengers and Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. He also shared a video of Shilpa as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, calling her his ‘queen’.


Last year, during the lockdown, fans discovered the entertaining side of Raj after he featured in several of Shilpa’s TikTok videos. Self-proclaimed critic and actor Kamaal R Khan remarked that he was taking full advantage of having a ‘heroine wife’, to which he humbly responded that it was their duty to keep the audience entertained amid the lockdown.

Also see: Dia Mirza celebrates birthday of stepdaughter Samaira with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina, watch video

Raj also posts several inspirational quotes on Instagram, with the hashtags ‘Monday motivation’ or ‘Raj mantra’. He also shared the secret to his successful marriage with Shilpa. The two tied the knot on November 22, 2009. They have two children together -- a son named Viaan and a daughter named Samisha.

Earlier this year, Raj shared a picture with Shilpa, along with the text, “Good relationships don’t just happen. They take time, patience and two people who truly want to be together.” In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote, “Never Above You, Never Below You....Always Besides You. This is the key to a successful partnership! #patience & #respect #rajmantra @theshilpashetty.”

Shilpa, who was last seen on the big screen in Apne in 2007, will soon make her acting comeback with Sabbir Khan’s Nikamma. She will also be seen in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2. Currently, she is seen as a judge on the reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have been married for over 11 years now.
Shilpa Shetty reveals dating Raj Kundra during Life In A Metro shoot

Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra during their recent Madives vacation.
Shilpa gushes over husband Raj's power-packed performance at Harman's sangeet

