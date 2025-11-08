Mahhi Vij hospitalised due to severe viral infection, asks fans to pray for her speedy recovery. Watch

Television star Mahhi Vij was hospitalised on Thursday night after suffering from a high fever. Her publicist shared the news on social media, sparking concerns among fans about her health. Soon after, Mahhi herself confirmed that she had been admitted to the hospital but assured everyone that she was in safe hands and under doctors’ supervision. Mahhi Vij updated fans via Instagram, expressing disappointment at missing work on her dream project due to illness.

Mahhi Vij hospitalised, shares health update

On Friday, Mahhi took to Instagram to post a video message updating fans about her condition. She revealed that while her tests for dengue, malaria, and typhoid came back negative, she has been diagnosed with a severe viral infection. Expressing disappointment at being unable to report to the set of her upcoming show Seher Hone Ko Hai, Mahhi said, “It’s my dream project, and I’ve given it my all. Please keep me in your prayers. Pray that I recover soon and can return to the shoot.”

The actor also thanked her fans and friends for their constant support, adding that she was doing everything possible to recover as quickly as possible. “I’m trying my best to recover completely by tomorrow and resume work the day after. I love you all and thank you for your prayers,” she said. Mahhi also mentioned that she was resting and unable to answer calls or video calls from friends at the moment.

Mahhi’s close friend Arti Singh visited her at the hospital to check on her, bringing homemade pulao. Sharing a picture of Arti on her Instagram Stories, Mahhi wrote, “Pulao made by @artisingh5.”

Friends from the industry react

Friends from the film and entertainment industry wished and prayed for Mahhi's fast recovery. Actor Gauahar Khan commented, "U will be fine. Give some sadqa". Comedian and host Bharti Singh said, "Get well soon". Actor Adaa Khan wrote, "Get well soon". Actor Tina Dutta commented, "Get well soon". Actor Vishal Pandey also wished speedy recovery.

Recently, Mahhi made headlines due to rumours about her divorce from husband Jay Bhanushali, which she firmly denied. The couple, who married in 2011, are proud parents to three children — their daughter, Tara (born in 2019), and their foster children, Rajveer and Khushi, whom they adopted in 2017.