Mahhi Vij posts video with daughter on World Dance Day, fan calls Tara 'mom ki pari'. Watch

Actor Mahhi Gill shared a video with her daughter Tara as they danced on a beach on the occasion of World Dance Day. The fans of the actor showered the post with love.

Sharing it, she wrote: "On world dance day,dancing with my lifetime partner.. keep smiling stay safe be healthy #staysafe." The video showed Mahhi dancing with Tara in front of her as the song Goa Beach by Tony Kakkar plays in the background. After a few seconds, she hugs Tara and dances holding her daughter in her arms.

Reacting to it, actor Yuvika Chaudhary dropped a bunch of red heart emojis. Actor Rahul Sharma said: "So cuteee." A number of fans of Mahhi also wrote in; one user said: "Wow ! Lovely tara so cute". Another user said: "How cute." A third fan said: "So sweet." One fan said, "mom ki pari" while another wrote, "mommy Goals".

Tara is the biological daughter of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi, while they are foster parents to two more kids - Rajveer and Khushi. A few months back, the two children were sent to live with their grandparents. Many on social media criticised the couple of abandoning the two children.

Addressing the issue, Mahhi wrote on Instagram, “A lot of you have been questioning, a lot of you have been assuming, a lot of you have been writing anything and everything and it's just FAIR! Yes we are parents, FOSTER Parents! Tara entered our lives as a beautiful blessing but that doesn't change our feelings for Khushi and Rajveer."

"So today to all of you who may question why you aren't seeing them with us or feel that we've abandoned them, please don't! It pains us and it will hurt our children when they grow up. For us all our three children are equally loved but two of them though living in their hometown are still precious for us. Our video calls and frequent exchange of messages keep us close to them and that's a decision which none of us have a right to interfere in," she had added.