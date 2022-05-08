Mahhi Vij says she received rape threat, abuse from person who allegedly hit her car: 'Tara was in car, I was scared'

Mahhi Vij, actor and wife of actor Jay Bhanushali, has alleged that she faced rape threats as she travelled in Mumbai in her car with her two-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali. She said that a person ‘banged her car’ and also abused her. Taking to Twitter, the actor tagged the Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police and sought help from them. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan exchanges flying kisses with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara; Kiara Advani bonds with her. Watch)

Taking to Twitter, Mahhi shared a video in which she showed the license plate of the car of the said person. The actor captioned her post, "This person banged my car got abusive and gave me rape threats his wife got aggressive and said c*** de isko @MumbaiPolice help me find this guy who is threat to us."

The Mumbai Police replied to her first tweet with, "Please visit the nearest police station and lodge your complaint." She responded with, "I visited Worli station they said they wil val@him." A person also tweeted, "Omg !! Don’t tolerate it !! Take this matter up !! Not done !! Absolutely pathetic!! What’s happening around us all today ??" Mahhi said, "Seriously Tara was in the car I was scared for her."

Mahhi tied the knot with Jay Bhanushali in 2011 and welcomed Tara in 2019. They are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children--Khushi and Rajveer.

Last August on Tara's second birthday, Mahhi wrote a long letter to her. "Today as you turn 2, let me tell you that I am such a proud mother! Time has flown by and I feel like its just yesterday that I had held you in my arms for the first time. You are so humble, so gentle, so giving and all your traits make me realize what a beautiful young girl and woman you will blossom into some day. Every prayer of mine was for you to have you my little angel in my life. From being in the NICU and fighting it out to today being such a loved child and loving everyone back with so much warmth, the journey of being your mother has truly been a beautiful learning experience for me," she had written.

