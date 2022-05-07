Kartik Aaryan exchanges flying kisses with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara; Kiara Advani bonds with her. Watch

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's two-year-old daughter Tara Bhanushali was the star of the show when Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani paid a visit to the Dance India Dance Little Masters set. Jay shared a video of Tara from the sets and noted that she stole all the limelight and attention from him. In the video, Tara could be seen bonding with Kartik, Kiara, and the judges of DID Lil' Masters. Also Read| Kiara Advani poses with Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara, says she watches her videos when she feels low. See pics

Jay took to his Instagram account on Friday to share the video, and captioned it, "When @tarajaymahhi takes all the limelight and attention...papa ko sab bhool gaye (everyone forgot her papa)," adding laughing emojis. The video started with Jay introducing Tara to Kiara, who quickly picked up the toddler and bonded with her, before introducing her to Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik and Tara high-fived in the video. He also gave her a flying kiss and she instantly returned the gesture, making him say 'aww.' Tara then sat on Kiara's lap and played with the mic. She also interacted with judges Kumar Sanu, Remo D'Souza, and Sonali Bendre, before walking over to the young contestants, one of whom hugged her.

Kiara had previously said that she watches Tara's videos whenever she feels low. Tara has more than 256000 followers on her Instagram account, which is handled by her parents. The two-year-old was also seen bonding with Salman Khan when she attended Baba Siddique's Iftaar bash with her parents recently.

Kiara and Kartik had visited the sets of DID Li'l Masters for the promotion of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film, which also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra, is scheduled for release on May 20. Helmed by Anees Azmee, the film is the seqiel to the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

