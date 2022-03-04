Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath’s Prarthana Behere reveals why she said no to bigger Hindi shows

Actor Prarthana Behere is “enjoying shooting” for her Marathi daily, Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. “It is fun shooting every day,” quips the actor, who took time from her lunch break for a chat with us. Behere, who rose to fame after being a part of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta has now shifted gears to the Marathi industry and never looked back at Hindi TV.

Behere points out that it was not the lack of offers from Hindi TV that kept her away: “I was offered bigger shows than what I’m doing now. But back then, I didn’t feel like doing TV [irrespective of the industry].”

On whether she regrets the decision, she says, “Sometimes, I do think, if I had done that show or this show, I’d have been somewhere else [in my career].”

She adds, “I said no to big shows, as I was focused on Marathi films. I always wanted to do films, which is why I quit Pavitra Rishta (too). But there is no regret.”

Talking about her stint in the Marathi industry, Behere says, “When I started doing Marathi films, I was getting good mileage here. I was offered good shows, but I never wanted to do TV.”

However, it was the pandemic and two years of no work for several actors that prompted her to take up a Marathi daily. The Mitwaa actor recalls, “Due to Covid-19, everyone’s lives changed. That is when I started doing TV [again]. I wanted my fans to stay connected to me. And I was offered a prominent role in this show. So, this happened suddenly.”