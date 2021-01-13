IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
tv

Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year

Gorging on til ladoos and gud chikkis while celebrating the festival in a low-key manner at home is what these celebs plan for Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 PM IST

Gorging on til ladoos and gud chikkis while celebrating the festival in a low-key manner at home, these celebs reminisce about the fun times when they enjoyed kite-flying and the energy of their community during Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan

Rashami Desai

Makar Sankranti is the first festival of the year, so one celebrates it with enthusiasm. I will be celebrating it at home with a pooja as the day is auspicious and one signifies new beginnings.During childhood, we used to gorge on til ladoos but now, I love having gud chikki. As Covid’s still around, we will celebrate the festival at home and will enjoy lighting kandils on my terrace.

Sharad Malhotra

I remember flying kites every year when I was in Kolkata and I miss the adrenaline rush. I would love to take half a day off and fly kites and shout ‘kai po che’ when I cut someone’s kite. Being on the terrace with chai and pakoda and enjoying the energy of fellow kite fliers. It is a lot of fun. But today, we have realised how harmful it is for birds, so you give it a miss. It is fantastic festival marking the end of winter and I will enjoy til ladoos made by mum.

Helly Shah

When I was in Ahmedabad, I would be celebrate it in a big way but celebrating Uttarayan, as we call it in Gujarat, but in Mumbai isn’t the same. I was in Gujarat last year, it was a lot of fun as all our cousins come together and fly kites on the terrace. It is good family fun with lots of chatting, food, especially Undhiyu, and lots of group photos. It’s an all day affair as we have snack party on the terrace to enjoy the sunshine.

Shrenu Parikh

I am going to miss go to Baroda, Gujarat but I won’t be doing much this year. Usually, my friends who are abroad, fly down to celebrate Uttarayan but, this year, it will be boring. Even if they were here, it wouldn’t have been the same as the festival is about flying kites, sharing the dhaaga, eating together in a huge group which isn’t possible during Covid. I look forward to being together with my loved ones and eating Undhiyu, Chikki and Jalebi.

Manav Gohil

A lot has changed in the last year, especially the way we look at festivities or how we celebrate them. Gujarat won’t be as vibrant and colourful as the skies will be a bit dull, thanks to the corrective phase that all of us went through. I will celebrating Uttarayan this year with gusto. I won’t miss the food, though as my mum is here from Baroda and she has got a lot of goodies.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rashami desai manav gohil
app
Close
e-paper
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz Khan.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant cries after a fight with Eijaz

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 99: Rakhi Sawant and Eijaz Khan have been fighting ever since she became the captain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
Rashami Desai poses for an Instagram picture.
tv

Makar Sankranti special: TV celebs look forward to a low-key festival this year

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Gorging on til ladoos and gud chikkis while celebrating the festival in a low-key manner at home is what these celebs plan for Makar Sankranti.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
Dharmendra and Jaya Prada starred together in several films in the 1980s and 90s.
tv

Jaya Prada says Dharmendra was the biggest flirt back in the day, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:54 PM IST
On The Kapil Sharma Show, Jaya Prada revealed that Dharmendra used to be a flirt, back in the day. Watch a promo of the upcoming episode here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
Actor Shashank Vyas will make his debut in Bollywood with Prem Soni’s Laila Manju.
tv

Shashank Vyas on diversifying: Was getting comfortable doing TV, wasn’t growing

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:34 PM IST
After a successful career on television, Shashank Vyas now wants to focus on doing films and web shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sriti Jha is not just an actor but also a poet.
Sriti Jha is not just an actor but also a poet.
tv

Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha talks about being asexual in her viral poem. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Kumkum Bhagya star Sriti Jha's poem 'Confessions of a Romantic Asexual', from last year, is going viral online. Several social media users have called her brave for sharing her experiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ram Gopal Varma terms Bollywood lawsuit against news channels ‘too late’ and juvenile.
Ram Gopal Varma terms Bollywood lawsuit against news channels ‘too late’ and juvenile.
tv

Ram Gopal Varma banned by artist's union for non-payment of 1.25 cr dues

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:47 PM IST
FWICE has banned its 32 unions from working with filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, after he refused to make payments amounting to 1.25 crore to artists and technicians he had worked with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Winget played lead role in Beyhadh.(Twitter)
Jennifer Winget played lead role in Beyhadh.(Twitter)
tv

Jennifer Winget refused to shoot Beyhadh 2 for the web, says Paras Madan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Actor Paras Madan has claimed Jennifer Winget refused to shoot for the web, adding that the show would have fared well on digital platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat said that she has feelings for Aly Goni.
Sonali Phogat said that she has feelings for Aly Goni.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya calls Sonali’s declaration of love for Aly a game 'strategy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi feels that Sonali Phogat's confession that she has feelings for Aly Goni is her strategy to survive nominations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures on Instagram.
Kundali Bhagya's Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures on Instagram.
tv

Anjum Fakih shares new pic in snug dress, blames weight gain on quarantine

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Kundali Bhagya actor Anjum Fakih has shared new pictures from the sets of her show. The actor appears to have gained some weight and has put the blame on quarantining at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
Family Man season 2 teaser: Is Samantha Akkineni the reason why Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant has gone missing?
tv

Family Man 2 teaser: Frenetic search is on as Manoj Bajpayee’s Sri goes missing

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Family Man Season 2 teaser: Terrible things are afoot at both the home and work front but Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikant is nowhere to be found. Will he make an appearance before it is too late?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
tv

Fan asks Jasmin Bhasin about Nikki Tamboli’s feelings for Aly Goni, see reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli confessing that she likes Aly Goni. Jasmin fell in love with Aly, her best friend, during Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Gupta may have taken a voluntary exit from the show due to health reasons.(Colors)
Vikas Gupta may have taken a voluntary exit from the show due to health reasons.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta exits the show? Arshi Khan cries

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta, who recently returned to the show after having been kicked out, may have quit due to his health issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly fought with Rakhi and later called her bua.(Colors)
Aly fought with Rakhi and later called her bua.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 98: Sonali Phogat says she is in love with Aly Goni

PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:19 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 98: While Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and other fought with Rakhi Sawant, Sonali Phogat was happy claiming that she fell in love with Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Naman Shaw was last seen in the TV show Tashan-e-Ishq.
Actor Naman Shaw was last seen in the TV show Tashan-e-Ishq.
tv

Naman Shaw feels over exposed on TV: 'I’ve been stereotyped'

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Actor Naman Shaw says once an actor get stereotyped on TV it becomes difficult for him or her to move out of that image and experiment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Arti Singh in her hometown Lucknow.
Actor Arti Singh in her hometown Lucknow.
tv

Arti Singh: Used this phase of Covid-19 pandemic for personal growth

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:36 PM IST
After working back-to-back for 14 years, actor Arti Singh used the lockdown and the period after that to rediscover herself for personal growth. She spent maximum time in her hometown Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP