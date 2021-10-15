Malaika Arora's scared expression tells all as contestant touches her on cheeks. Watch

Malaika Arora had recently confessed about being very scared when a contestant came close to her and touched her cheeks on a dance reality show. Sony has released the trailer of the upcoming episode of the new show, India's Best Dancer season 2, which shows a glimpse of the incident.

Sony shared the trailer with the caption, “Iss baar humare competition mein dher saare talent ke saath hi hoga, bohot saara excitement aur hasi-mazaak. Par inn sab mein kaun banega #BestKaNextAvatar? (This time, there will be a lot of excitement and humour along with a lot of talent in this competition. But who will become #BestKaNextAvatar)?"

However, many fans were quick to notice Malaika's reaction. A fan wrote, “Malaika ma'am's expression” along with laughing emojis. Another wrote, “So cute”.

The video shows a contestant walking towards Malaika and coming very close to her only to touch her cheeks. As he pulls her cheeks with trembling hands, Malaika looks very scared but is unable to react. Meanwhile, co-judge Geeta Kapur bursts out in laughter and mimics how the fan touches her cheeks. He then bends down to touch her feet and leaves everyone in splits, including Malaika.

Malaika had spoken about the incident at the show launch last week. She had said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

However, Geeta had called the fan's gesture “sweet”. She had said, “It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don't have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet.”

Co-judge Terence Lewis had also called it the “most adorable part” of the entire teaser video. “Every time I see them, I say ‘wow’,” he had said.

