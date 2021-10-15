Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Malaika Arora's scared expression tells all as contestant touches her on cheeks. Watch
tv

Malaika Arora's scared expression tells all as contestant touches her on cheeks. Watch

In a trailer of India's Best Dancer, judge Malaika Arora looks very scared as a contestant touches her cheeks.  
Malaika Arora on being touched on her cheeks by a contestant.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 08:39 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora had recently confessed about being very scared when a contestant came close to her and touched her cheeks on a dance reality show. Sony has released the trailer of the upcoming episode of the new show, India's Best Dancer season 2, which shows a glimpse of the incident.

Sony shared the trailer with the caption, “Iss baar humare competition mein dher saare talent ke saath hi hoga, bohot saara excitement aur hasi-mazaak. Par inn sab mein kaun banega #BestKaNextAvatar? (This time, there will be a lot of excitement and humour along with a lot  of talent in this competition. But who will become #BestKaNextAvatar)?"

RELATED STORIES

However, many fans were quick to notice Malaika's reaction. A fan wrote, “Malaika ma'am's expression” along with laughing emojis. Another wrote, “So cute”.

The video shows a contestant walking towards Malaika and coming very close to her only to touch her cheeks. As he pulls her cheeks with trembling hands, Malaika looks very scared but is unable to react. Meanwhile, co-judge Geeta Kapur bursts out in laughter and mimics how the fan touches her cheeks. He then bends down to touch her feet and leaves everyone in splits, including Malaika. 

Malaika had spoken about the incident at the show launch last week. She had said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

Also read: Malaika Arora on a contestant touching her cheeks on India's Best Dancer: 'I was very scared’

However, Geeta had called the fan's gesture “sweet”. She had said, “It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don't have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet.”

Co-judge Terence Lewis had also called it the “most adorable part” of the entire teaser video. “Every time I see them, I say ‘wow’,” he had said.  

Malaika Arora had recently confessed about being very scared when a contestant came close to her and touched her cheeks on a dance reality show. Sony has released the trailer of the upcoming episode of the new show, India's Best Dancer season 2, which shows a glimpse of the incident.

Sony shared the trailer with the caption, “Iss baar humare competition mein dher saare talent ke saath hi hoga, bohot saara excitement aur hasi-mazaak. Par inn sab mein kaun banega #BestKaNextAvatar? (This time there will be a lot of excitement and humour along with a lot  of talent in this competition. But who will become #BestKaNextAvatar)?"

The video shows a contestant walking towards Malaika and coming very close to her only to touch her cheeks. As he pulls her cheeks with trembling hands, Malaika looks very scared but is unable to react. Meanwhile, co-judge Geeta Kapur bursts out in laughter and mimics how the fan touches her cheeks. He then bends down to touch her feet and leaves everyone in splits, including Malaika. 

Malaika had spoken about the incident at the show launch last week. She had said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

However, Geeta had called the fan's gesture “sweet”. She had said, “It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don't have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet.”

Co-judge Terence Lewis had also called it the “most adorable part” of the entire teaser video. “Every time I see them, I say ‘wow’,” he had said.  |#+|

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora malaika arora pics malaika arora dress malaika arora style india's best dancer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

TKKS: Krushna gives Supriya ideas on ways to get a share of Amitabh's property

5

Kajol joins her family for Durga Puja celebrations. See pics

Ayesha reveals Akshay told her to put soda on face and eyes to stay awake

Birthday girl Digangana Suryavanshi wishes to get back in the rhythm of total normalcy soon
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP