Malaika Arora on a contestant touching her cheeks on India's Best Dancer: 'I was very scared’

Malaika Arora has returned as a judge on the second season of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer. She was shocked recently when a contestant touched her cheeks on the show.

At the launch event on Friday, Malaika was asked what went on in her mind when she was touched by a contestant on the cheeks. She answered, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."

Malaika was joined by her co-judges, choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. Reacting to the incident, Terence said that it was the “most adorable part” of the entire teaser video. He said, “Every time I see them, I say ‘wow’.” Geeta added, “It is very rare because she is such a big personality, who will go and directly touch her cheeks? Even we don't have such courage, he actually had the guts to do it, I think that was very sweet.”

Malaika was infected with Covid-19 last year and had quarantined herself at home. She had resumed her yoga routine after recovery.

Also read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Malaika Arora calls Geeta Kapur ‘besharam’ as she eyes Archana Puran Singh's seat, Watch

Later, Terence spoke about how Malaika had changed after working with him and Geeta on the show. He said, “She has become very desi with us, she was very classy and now she has become very lazy, very adorable and very relatable.”

Malaika was seen in a glamourous look at the launch event. She arrived in a white gown with a touch of gold. Terence even made fun of how she has an aura to herself and mentioned how she walks with her dog as the paparazzi click her pictures.