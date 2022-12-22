Man arrested for giving Uorfi Javed rape and life threats

A man has been arrested for giving rape and life threats to TV actor Uorfi Javed, informed Mumbai Police on Wednesday. The man has been identified as Naveen Giri. (Also Read | Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting video in revealing outfit: Report)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Goregaon Police took the man into its custody after an FIR was registered under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC as well as the IT Act. Naveen had used WhatsApp to send threatening messages to the social media influencer.

Earlier, Javed had angrily spoken about author Chetan Bhagat, who made a controversial statement against the actor at a literary event. "Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is. What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?" Chetan had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On one side, there is a youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Uorfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets," he had added.

Uorfi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accept their own shortcomings. Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr Chetan Bhagat".

Uorfi, in 2016, appeared in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also played Chhaya in Chandra Nandini and Aarti in Meri Durga. She has also been part of Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa and Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Uorfi was last seen in the reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla season 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON