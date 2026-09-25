‘My father would be proud’: Rhiti Tiwari threatens Qazi Touqeer, hurls abuses at him, Uditi Singh ‘without any regret’

Manoj Tiwari’s daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, entered Bigg Boss 20 determined to carve out her own identity beyond her father’s shadow. However, her behaviour over the past week has drawn criticism from viewers, with some even calling her the "most annoying contestant" on the show. Her latest remarks have only added to the backlash, with several viewers now calling for Salman Khan to pull her up during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Rhiti Tiwari's behaviour in Bigg Boss 20 irks internet

Rhiti Tiwari faces backlash for her comments on Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh.

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In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, the contestants participated in a task in which two teams had to diss each other. Rhiti Tiwari faced Uditi Singh in a diss battle. However, when Uditi refused to perform, Qazi Touqeer stepped in on her behalf.

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{{^usCountry}} During the battle, Rhiti hurled abuses at Uditi and Qazi, with some of her remarks being muted by Bigg Boss for viewers. This led to a heated argument between Qazi, Uditi and Rhiti. Several viewers criticised Rhiti over her language. However, Rhiti appeared unapologetic about her remarks, saying she used the words because they rhymed better and describing them as "slang". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the battle, Rhiti hurled abuses at Uditi and Qazi, with some of her remarks being muted by Bigg Boss for viewers. This led to a heated argument between Qazi, Uditi and Rhiti. Several viewers criticised Rhiti over her language. However, Rhiti appeared unapologetic about her remarks, saying she used the words because they rhymed better and describing them as "slang". {{/usCountry}}

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Later, while talking to Mahhi, Rhiti did not appear to regret what she had said and added, "My father would be proud of me for that remark." During another task, Rhiti was also seen threatening Qazi and saying, "Agar mere baap aapko yeh sab karte hue dekh lete toh aapko malum nahi hai aapka kya halat hota (If my father had seen you doing all this, you have no idea what would have happened to you)."

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Her remarks drew criticism online. One Bigg Boss viewer wrote, "Only Dolly Bindra can fix her now." Another commented, "How dare she threaten someone on national television?" Another internet user tagged Salman Khan and wrote, "Only you can handle her and show this nepo kid her place." Another Bigg Boss fan called Rhiti’s remarks against Uditi and Qazi "unacceptable" and added, "Throw her out."

Rhiti’s father, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari, was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 4. His stint on the show became controversial due to clashes with fellow contestants, including Shweta Tiwari and Ashmit Patel. He was eventually nominated alongside Ashmit and was surprised when he was evicted, despite believing his popularity would save him. Bigg Boss 4 eventually ended with Shweta Tiwari as the winner and The Great Khali as the runner-up.

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About Bigg Boss 20

Hosted by Salman Khan, the reality show has a unique theme in which contestants are given two lives. So far, Yung DSA, Isha Rikhi, ScoutOP, Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh and Aasif Khan have lost one life. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9pm and on Colors TV at 10:30pm.