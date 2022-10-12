Manraj Singh Sharma struggles to get over grief after father’s death

Actor Manraj Singh Sharma has been struggling to get over the death of his father, and he admits that it has made him more paranoid about losing his close ones.

He lost his father in 2019, due to liver failure. Opening up about it, he says, “Even after almost three years, I still feel the pain of losing him. I stayed at home for days but had to return due to work commitments, I was shooting for Kehne Ko Humsafar during that time. At that time, I had to take responsibility for my family, so I kept on doing projects and supporting my family financially. I started keeping myself busy to deal with the pain and loss because I knew if I sat idle at home I would slip into depression.”

He continues, “Now I also feel that I could have done something to fix our issues as a father and son, for which we haven’t talked for years. After the loss, I realised all this grief and pain and anger doesn’t matter because when a person goes away you are helpless. So it’s a learning lesson to mend things when a person is there to not have a void in your heart and can see life and things in a different way. Even today, whenever I sit alone his memories refresh and make me feel like crying. He has left a void in my heart and in my life. There is no goodbye because a part of him will always live on in me.”

The actor, who is seen in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, admits he is scared to start his own family now. “Now I fear to even start a family of my own, because I don’t know if something happens to me then what will happen to my family. As I have witnessed that situation so closely,” he says.

When it comes to his work, he wants to take up different kinds of roles. “Be it the role of a homosexual person in Romil & Jugal or his character in the TV series Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai. I’ve played negative and positive roles to experiment my inner self,” he concludes.