Atul Parchure on cancer: Only when you are unwell, you realise how many people love you

Actor Atul Parchure recently revealed that he was suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment, shocking many. The 56-year-old shared about his health in a video interview where he spoke about a tumour in his liver.

Atul Parchure

Parchure, a popular Marathi actor, known mainly for his comic roles in Marathi and Hindi TV shows and movies, has been a part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, as actor Sumona Chakravarti’s dad, for years.

The R. K. Laxman Ki Duniya and Jago Mohan Pyaare actor, tell us he is battling cancer, post a five month “initial treatment, the imminent danger is over” and doctors will discuss further treatment. He says, “I guess only when you are unwell, you realise how many people love you. I have a lot of gratitude as in six months I have gained so much love from people. Meri family ab 100 logon ki hai.”

Parchure adds, he spoke up about his illness because he wanted to create awareness. “I don’t want sympathy. I am recovering and looking forward to working soon. I got numerous calls and was overwhelmed to see so much love. The goal of talking about my cancer was to make people aware about the importance of health insurance. There are so many who feel it is not needed but when you need it, often, it is too late. I was able to pay my hospital bills through insurance and my savings,” he states.

Taking a philosophical turn, he is grateful for all the love and support he got. “I am not thinking ‘Why did this happen to me?’ I feel, life is about good and bad days. It is not all hunky dory or all about lows. You have face everything in equal measure. My family supported me and my friends dropped everything to be there for me — That warms my heart. People close to me knew but I didn’t want to speak up till I was better. Now I am looking forward to working again. Hopefully from August, I would be back on set,” he ends

