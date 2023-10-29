Best memories from Matthew Perry's Friends stint, fans remember Chandler Bing: We will take care of Joey

Matthew Perry has died but the memories he created on his popular sitcom Friends will remain in the hearts of his fans forever. The actor played Chandler Bing on the show, who was best friends with Joey, Matt LeBlanc. On learning about Matthew's death, fans flooded X with clips and scenes from Friends, most of them featuring the iconic bromance between Chandler and Joey. Also read: RIP Matthew Perry: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh grieve the death of Chandler Bing from Friends

Matthew Perry's Chandler and Matt LeBlanc's Joey were best friends.

Matthew's scenes with Jennifer Aniston (who played Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (who played Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow, (who played Phoebe Buffay) and David Schwimmer (who played Ross Geller) from Friends also surfaced online. Some of them, including Joey even started trending on X Sunday morning along with Matthew Perry.

Chandler and Joey's friendship

A fan shared several scenes of Joey and Chandler from the show. The user wrote, “Dear Chandler, you made us laugh, cry. Gave us the best moments ever. Will miss you. Can't believe you are gone…Prayers as you move on.…End of an era #MatthewPerry #Friends.”

Chandler and Ross' pivot scene

A fan shared the super hilarious pivot scene on X. It showed how Chandler and Rachel helped take Ross's new big couch by the stairs as he didn't want to pay a delivery fee at the store. Ross hilariously tries to navigate the couch up as per his plans and keeps saying ‘pivot’ again and again (the iconic reference). The word leaves Chandler annoyed and he tells Ross to shut up.

When Chandler said ‘I will die alone’

A fan shared a scene in which Rachel was complaining to Chandler about how Monica broke her lamp. He said in response, “I am going to die alone” as he realised why he kept going back to his annoying ex Janice. Rachel said, “Sure you will”. Sharing the clip, the fan simply wrote, “he did.”

Chandler turns pink bunny

A clip from the Halloween episode of Friends shows Chandler dressed in a pink bunny costume as he wanted to look like The Velveteen Rabbit. His best friend Joey came dressed as Chandler in a waistcoat, shirt and trousers. Sharing it, a fan wrote, “I can’t... I was just watching “The one with the Halloween Party” RIP Chandler!”

Chandler getting a manicure

A fan shared a clip featuring Matthew's Chandler and Jennifer's Rachel getting a manicure done at a salon, him refusing to dance at Rachel's wedding because of his clumsy dance moves, refusing Monica for a run with her on a Sunday and more. Sharing it, the fan wrote, “I love you so so much, you have touched my soul in so many ways. You have been a comfort character, and someone I needed when I had no one else. It feels like my heart has been ripped from my chest.”

Matthew's last scene on Friends

Many bid the actor goodbye by sharing the last scene of Friends finale episode. The scene showed all of them walking out of Monica's house with her babies. Sharing it, a fan wrote, “Instead of thinking about how Matthew Perry passed away alone, let’s think of it like this scene, with Chandler Bing’s iconic last line of Friends. He was happy & he’d had some time for coffee and a catch up with his friends before he had to leave them."

