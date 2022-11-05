Meenakshi Seshadri says she became a bawarchi after moving to US, brings handmade food for Indian Idol judges. Watch

Meenakshi Seshadri, who ruled Bollywood in the 1980s and early 90s, made a rare appearance on singing reality show Indian Idol. The actor also gave a pleasant surprise to the Indian Idol judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya by bringing South Indian dishes, cooked by her, for them. She also talked about how she polished her cooking skills after moving to the US after marriage. Also read: Indian Idol faces boycott calls on Twitter after contestant Rito Raba’s elimination from top 15

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meenakshi, who got married to investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995 and moved to the US with him, said on the show, “Main US mein gayi, ma bani, wife bani, sab bani aur bawarchi bhi bani. Ab main kah sakti hu ki main South Indian vegetarian khana main kafi ajha bana leti hu (I went to the US, became a mom, a wife, also became a cook. Now I can say that I can cook good South Indian vegetarian food very well).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The promo of the Saturday episode was shared by Sony TV on social media with the caption, “Meenakshi ji hai ek badiya cook bhi aur unke swadisht khaane mein double tadka lagaaya hai Deboshmita ke suro ne! (Meenakshi is also a good cook and contestant Deboshmita added more flavour to it with her singing performance).”

The promo shows Deboshmita singing Meenakshi's hit song Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye from the film Jurm. It was filmed on Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi and sung by Kumar Sanu and Sadhna Sargam. When host Aditya Narayan asked her that it must be very romantic for her husband to hear this song, the actor revealed that they never listened to the song together.

A fan commented on the video, “After so many years, happy to see Meenakshi Sheshadri ji.” Another wrote, “Oooh she is true beauty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meenakshi has appeared in several films like Hero (1983), Swati (1986), Dilwaala (1986), Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Jurm (1990), Ghayal (1990), Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990), Damini (1993), and Ghatak (1996). She has two kids.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.