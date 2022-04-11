Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor Shiv Subrahmanyam dies, funeral to take place in Mumbai

Actor-screenwriter Shiv Subrahmanyam, known for playing IM Virani in the serial Mukti Bandhan, has died. Taking to Twitter on Monday, film director Hansal Mehta shared a note expressing his condolences. The funeral will take place in Mumbai's Andheri West on Monday morning.

Hansal Mehta's post read, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam.”

It also added, “Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Diyya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family; and his huge legion of friends and fans."

He attached aa note: "The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yarnuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058." Reacting to the post, Nikkhil Advani added a broken heart emoji.

Reacting to the news, actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, “Terrible news. The sadness doesn’t end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon. #RIP #respect.”

Shiv Subrahmanyam is also credited for writing the screenplay for Parinda (1989), directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and for Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2005), directed by Sudhir Mishra. He appeared in supporting roles in both films.

The actor was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Nail Polish last year. He has featured in many films such as Hichki, Rocky Handsome, Bangistan, Rahasya, 2 States, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Stanley Ka Dabba, Teen Patti, Kaminey, 1942: A Love Story among many others.

He also starred in serials such as Laakhon Mein Ek, Pradhanmantri, Kismat among others.

