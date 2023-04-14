Meghan Markle's ex-pal calls her decision to skip coronation selfish: 'She’s putting herself before anyone...'

It was recently reported that Meghan Markle will not be attending King Charles' upcoming coronation with her husband Prince Harry. According to the reports, since the date of the coronation coincides with Archie’s fourth birthday, Meghan decided she didn't want to spend the day away from her son. Now, an ex-pal of Meghan Markle has slammed her decision of not attending the coronation and called her 'selfish.' (Also read: Meghan Markle isn’t attending King Charles III’s coronation with Prince Harry because of her children)

Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speculations about the couple's attendance for the coronation grabbed media headlines because of the period of tension between them and the rest of the royal family, following the controversial comments made by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare, and also in his recent interviews. On Thursday, it was finally reported that Prince Harry will be heading to London without Meghan Markle after the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan issued an official statement.

Now, in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror, Meghan's ex-pal Lizzie Cundy, who is also a British television presenter, slammed Meghan's decision to skip the coronation ceremony and termed her 'selfish.' She said, “I think Meghan is not coming to the coronation because she knows she’s going to get booed but she’s putting her own feelings and worries about being booed before her children... I think it’s a travesty that Lilibet and Archie are not going to be at their grandfather’s coronation.”

Talking about Meghan's decision, Lizzie further questioned what will Meghan say to her kids when they grow up and added, "What will Harry and Meghan say to them when they’re older? When they say ‘Why weren’t we there at the most historical moment in British history? Why weren’t we on that balcony? What will Meghan answer? ‘I knew I was going to get booed so I didn’t want to go.' She’s putting herself before anyone and in fact, Harry by boasting about the Taliban has put his own family and the security threat at its highest form. Not only the royal family but the whole nation.”

Harry and Meghan were last seen with rest of the members of the royal family during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. Since Meghan and Harry announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, they have been open about their life in the royal family, and moved to the US, where they now live with their two children. They were seen in the Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, which was released last year.

