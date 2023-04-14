Meghan Markle isn’t attending King Charles III’s coronation with Prince Harry because of her children

Meghan Markle won’t be attending King Charles III's coronation with Prince Harry next month. As per a new report, the former actor will skip the ceremony as she wants to stay with her children. Meghan has two children – son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 22 months – with Harry. May 6, the date of the coronation coincides with Archie’s fourth birthday, and as per the report Meghan does not want to spend it away from her son. Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids will use royal titles, spokesperson confirms Prince Harry and Meghan markle with son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Last month, after months of speculation on whether or not Meghan and Prince Harry would receive an invitation to the crowing of the next UK monarch, following a period of tension between them and the rest of the royal family, it was confirmed that they had been sent an invitation. But whether they would attend or not was widely discussed in media following recent statements issued by Prince Harry against the royal family in his new book Spare, as well as in interviews. Harry had earlier hinted that he was still on the fence about going. However, it has now been confirmed that he will be attending King Charles III's coronation without Meghan by his side.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world. Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first," Us Weekly quoted a source as saying in a new report. The source further said, “She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

On Thursday, it was reported that Prince Harry will be heading to London without Meghan Markle after the spokesperson for Harry and Meghan issued a statement. Vogue reported that the spokesperson said, "The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The last time Harry and Meghan were seen in public with other members of the royal family was at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. They were seen with Kate Middleton and William. Meghan and Harry had announced in January 2020 that they would step down as senior working royals, following which they moved to the US, where they now live with their two children.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON