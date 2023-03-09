Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's kids will use royal titles, spokesperson confirms

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child, Princess Lilibet Diana, was christened last week in a private ceremony at their California home. They also announced it publicly calling her a princess and thereby revealing for the first time that the pair will use royal titles for their children. A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had shared that the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Reverend John Taylor had christened their 21-month-old daughter last Friday. The announcement also marked the first time that the titles of their children had been used in public. (Also read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet christened in the US, royal family were invited but didn't attend)

A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor." It also means that Harry and Meghan's children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet also have the titles of prince and princess. An invitation had been sent out to Harry's immediate family, including King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton, but they did not attend the ceremony. The concern with the royal titles for the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sparked first two years ago, when the pair appeared for an interview on Oprah's show. Meghan had said that the Royal Family "didn't want him to be a prince ... which would be different from protocol." Meghan also reasoned that it was because Archie was the royal family's "first member of color".

According to a report in People magazine, only 20-30 guests were present for the christening including Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, and actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry, who is Lilibet's godfather. Tyler had revealed in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan that the couple had asked him to be Lilibet's godfather. He gave them a place to stay at his home in California during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and have two children -- Archie and Lilibet. In January 2020, the couple stepped down as working royals and later settled in California, US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, on December 8 and then Prince Harry released his memoir Spare on January 10, 2023. It has not been confirmed as yet if Harry, Meghan and the children will travel to England in May for King Charles's coronation ceremony.

