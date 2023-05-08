Meghan Markle spotted hiking with friends after skipping coronation of King Charles III

Meghan Markle was spotted hiking during the weekend in California after she decided to not attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III. Meghan stepped outside for a hike on a Sunday with her friends, as her husband Prince Harry, attended the coronation by himself. (Also read: Princess Charlotte sings along Katy Perry as singer lights up stage with her ‘Roar’ at coronation concert. Watch)

At the coronation ceremony, Prince Harry was spotted standing in the third row, alongside his cousins and his controversial uncle Prince Andrew. The palace had released a statement confirming Meghan's absence from the event. “The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," read the statement.

Now, according to a report by Page Six, Meghan was spotted without her two children – Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1, for a hike near her California home on Sunday morning. She was accompanied by her longtime friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, was seen in a deep blue loose-fitted top paired with fitted bottoms and hiking shoes. She completed the casual look with large-frame sunglasses, a scarf and a hat.

Meghan was spotted in a light mood walking down the road with her friends. In one of the pictures she was seen smiling and talking with them while standing with her hands on her hips. It was also reported that Prince Harry left London hours after his father King Charles III’s coronation ceremony came to an end. Meghan had skipped the coronation because the day of the event coincided with Archie's 4th birthday and she decided to stay back to be with her son on his special day.

Meanwhile, King Charles III was officially crowned as the monarch of the United Kingdom on Saturday in a grand ceremony following the centuries-old tradition. Among the other performances of the night, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie performed All Night Long on stage. Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken word performance as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth at the event. She was seen in a printed off-white floor-length gown for the Coronation Concert, which was co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

