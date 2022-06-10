Mika Singh says everyone wants a well-settled groom: 'Women will obviously come on Swayamvar for my name and fame'

Singer Mika Singh is currently looking for a life partner on the reality show, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. He has met the aspiring brides on the show and is focusing on finding a connection with them. The singer has now spoken about the women who are there to marry him for his “name and fame”. He said everyone wants a “well-settled” groom. Also read: When Mika Singh left brother Daler Mehndi's crew for solo career, he cried for four days: Dukh tha alag ho raha hai'

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti is currently being shot at Ummed Jodhpur Palace Resort and Spa, Rajasthan. Twelve single women are participating on the show that airs on Star Bharat.

Speaking about women coming to the show to marry him for his name and fame, Mika told ETimes in an interview, “All the girls coming on the show, they know they are coming to be my life partner. They know who I am and that I am an established name. They will obviously come for my name, fame and there’s nothing wrong in it. Everyone wants to marry someone who is well to do and settled, even parents also look for a bride or groom who is well settled in life, nobody wants their kids to marry a struggler."

He further added, “Girls usually wish to marry a person who is self made and can take care of her and her family. Agar woh ye soch ke aati hai (if they come with this in mind), I don’t have a problem at all. It depends on me, how I want to be with them.”

The show has singer and Mika's close friend Shaan as host. Shaan has vouched for Mika that he is actually looking forward to settle down after the Swayamvar, unlike other celebrities who appeared on similar shows. He told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I am not sure about how serious the earlier celebrities were or were they looking at it just to gain popularity. At this point in life, Mika doesn’t need something like this for popularity. Whenever we meet, even during our last meeting, he expressed his wish to settle down. I know he is serious.”

