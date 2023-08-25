Aai Kuthe Kay Karte actor Milind Safai dies of cancer, director Sachin Goswami confirms

Marathi actor Milind Safai, who is best known for shows like Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, died on Friday. His death was confirmed by director Sachin Goswami on Facebook. Reportedly, he was battling cancer for quite some time. Also read: Veteran actor Seema Deo, mother of actor Abhinay Deo, dies at 81

Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra director Sachin Gowami posted a photo of Milind and wrote, “Actor Milind Safai. He passed away... Sad news… A heartfelt tribute.” Reacting to his post, actor Vikas Patil commented, “Shocking.”

On the other hand, actor Jaywant Wadkar also dedicated an emotional post to Milind on the social media platform. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he added to the caption, “Actor Milind Safai passed away due to cancer; emotional tribute.”

As per a report of ETimes, Milind breathed his last at 10:45 am. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer. The report also claimed that he starred in only a few episodes of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte due to health-related issues.

Milind Safai was one of the popular senior actors in the Marathi serial industry. Besides TV shows, he also starred in films. Some of his best works are Premachi Goshta (2013), Luckdown (2022) and Poshter Boyz (2014).

