Milo Anthony Ventimiglia recalls his struggling days in Hollywood: 'I couldn't get work, had hard time working but....'

Actor Milo Ventimiglia talked about his upcoming show, The Company You Keep and his character in great detail. In a new interview, he shared how difficult it was for him to find work in Hollywood. He talked about his fears when he did not find any work. His show, The Company is set to premier on February 19 on American Broadcasting Company at 10 pm.

In a conversation with Variety, Milo told he did not get work after Heroes, and said, “I had a hard time working, I couldn’t get a job. It was one of the one or two times in my career where I thought about, what if I did something else? What if I got out of Hollywood? What if I left, and I moved out of the country? What if I did something like completely different than the path that I had been on? Because I couldn’t get work.”

He talked about his struggles as an actor, “You’re out there, you’re pounding the pavement, you’re taking meetings, you’re auditioning, you’re putting what you can into those auditions, and you’re not getting the work. So therefore it’s kind of like, well, if they’re not buying what I’m selling, what am I doing here still selling?”

After essaying the character of Peter Petrelli on all four seasons of Heroes from 2006 to 2010, Milo was on the verge of giving up, but fortunately, he secured roles in two independent films, which helped him regain momentum in film industry, and said, “From there, the last almost 14 years, I just haven’t stopped.”

Milo has high hopes from his upcoming project, The Company You Keep. It will air on ABC on Sunday, February 19. The show is produced by Divide Pictures. He will play the role of Charlie Nicoletti, a charming but deceptive con artist who, following a heartbreak, starts a relationship with Emma Hill, will be played by actor Catherine Haena Kim.

Talking about the show, he told Variety, “There’s an honesty to how we’re portraying these characters, within the confines of that intimacy that you find in your romantic partner. I think that’s going to be the anchor for the show, and you’re going to be rooting for them even though you know it’s nearly impossible for them to be together.”

Milo has starred in many films such as Dirty Deeds, Boys Life 2, Kiss of the Damned, Second Act, Killing Season among others. He has also appeared in television series which includes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Ultimate Spider-Man, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Opposite Sex and others.